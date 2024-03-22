Latest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

Aftermath of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 22 March, 2024. PHOTO: IVAN FEDOROV ON TELEGRAM

A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March has left at least five civilians dead, with 14 others injured (other sources say this number is as high as 16) and three missing.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES); Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from SES: "So far, we have information that two people have been killed and at least eight injured in Khmelnytskyi. In addition, six people have been injured in Zaporizhzhia, with three other civilians missing at the sites of the attacks. Information about casualties is being gathered as fast as possible."

Advertisement:

Момент порятунку 21-річної дівчини з-під завалів приватного будинку у Хмельницькому після нічної атаки окупантів. Відео ДСНС pic.twitter.com/kEOcYxNg1I — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 22, 2024

Details: At the same time, Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that one civilian had been killed and eight injured in Zaporizhzhia.

Update: He later added that the number of casualties from the Russian rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia had risen to three.

Ukraine's SES noted that Russian forces had targeted infrastructure facilities and caused severe damage to residential buildings. The Russians targeted Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Emergency workers are responding at the sites of the strikes.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 22 March, 2024 Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Fedorov explained that within a few hours, Russian troops fired almost 20 missiles on Zaporizhzhia, targeting critical and civilian infrastructure. The attack resulted in the destruction of and damage to infrastructure facilities, ten private houses and over 35 high-rise buildings.

Russian forces also hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP). Vehicular traffic at the dam has been suspended.

Russian troops fired almost 20 missiles on Zaporizhzhia, targeting critical and civilian infrastructure. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Update: Later, Fedorov added that at least two people in Zaporizhzhia were considered missing. Four houses were completely destroyed, and over 40 were damaged.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported later that one person had been killed in the Russian attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrhydroenergo stated that there were no casualties among the employees of the plant. However, it is known that a trolleybus was moving on the dam at the time of the attack. It burned down completely.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported at 14:54 that the number of people who were injured in Zaporizhzhia had risen to 15.

Background:

On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and remained in effect for about four hours.

Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fires broke out at some sites. The Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.

Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian homes.

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast.

Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, too.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times.

The Russians have hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!