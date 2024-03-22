Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo

A Russian missile hit a trolleybus during the Russian attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station, killing its driver. Photo: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin

A Russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 22 March has claimed the lives of three people and injured 20 more, as stated by Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A girl, 8, and a man, 35 – daughter and father – have been killed in a Russian missile strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia.

A man, 62, the driver of a trolleybus travelling along the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam, has also been killed in this Russian attack. The vehicle was carrying no passengers.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 17:00, 25 people were reported injured.

Aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin

Search and rescue operations are underway.

The emergency workers are dismantling the destroyed building structures and assisting utilities working to recover transport links.

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: On 21 March, Russian troops attacked 15 oblasts of Ukraine, striking 125 settlements and 150 infrastructure facilities.

On the night of 21-22 March 2024, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. They used a total of 151 aerial weapons. Ukrainian air defence units managed to destroy 92 Russian aerial targets.

This news has been updated since publication.

