Fire at facility hit by Russians in Lviv Oblast took whole day to put out

A fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast that was struck by the Russians on the night and morning of 23-24 March was not put out until the evening.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Firefighters have extinguished the blaze at the critical infrastructure facility which was struck by the occupiers overnight and in the morning.

Advertisement:

I am profoundly grateful to the 61 firefighters who have been working since the early morning up until now to put out the blaze."

Background:

The Russians attacked the critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast with Shahed drones and missiles during the night.

In the morning, they pounded Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles from a MiG-31 aircraft. Kozytskyi reported that there were two strikes on the same critical infrastructure facility that the occupiers had targeted overnight.

Support UP or become our patron!Support UP or become our patron!