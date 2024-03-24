Fire at facility hit by Russians in Lviv Oblast took whole day to put out
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 18:34
A fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast that was struck by the Russians on the night and morning of 23-24 March was not put out until the evening.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Firefighters have extinguished the blaze at the critical infrastructure facility which was struck by the occupiers overnight and in the morning.
I am profoundly grateful to the 61 firefighters who have been working since the early morning up until now to put out the blaze."
Background:
- The Russians attacked the critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast with Shahed drones and missiles during the night.
- In the morning, they pounded Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles from a MiG-31 aircraft. Kozytskyi reported that there were two strikes on the same critical infrastructure facility that the occupiers had targeted overnight.
