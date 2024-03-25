All Sections
Polish farmers end blockade of border with Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 25 March 2024, 05:30
Polish farmers end blockade of border with Russia
Polish farmers protesting. Photo: Rafał Mekler on Facebook

Polish farmers have decided to end their protest at the border with Russia ahead of the upcoming Easter holidays.

Source: Polskie Radio

Details: Farmers suspended their protest action at the border with the Russian Federation in the village of Grzechotki, which they started on Wednesday, 20 March. 

At that time, the farmers blocked the border crossing, allowing one car to pass per hour.

Jerzy Salitra from the Warmian–Masurian Chamber of Agriculture was surprised by the amount of goods coming into the European Union from Russia.

Quote from Salitra: "The European Union has not yet decided to ban grain imports from Russia into the EU. Despite countries condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, trade with Russia continues unabated. Many goods are being transported, including gas, and not just liquefied gas. One driver said he was transporting methane."

More details: However, the protest organisers stated that they are ending the border blockade due to the upcoming Easter holidays. 

Earlier, the protesters were more determined and announced a blockade of the Russian border for at least a month.

Background:

  • On 24 March, Polish farmers completely blocked Ukrainian lorries travelling from Ukraine to Poland from passing through the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.
  • On Thursday, 21 March, it was reported that Polish protesters would stop blocking traffic in front of the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint.
  • On 20 March, Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, reported that the traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint had been reopened to all vehicles.

