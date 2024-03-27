US sticks to "longtime policy" – US Department of State on Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries
The US Department of State has stated that it has not changed its position on Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and does not encourage such attacks.
Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State
Quote: "It has always been our position since the outset of this war that we do not encourage or support Ukraine taking strikes outside its own territory."
Details: When asked whether the US had been in contact with Ukraine after yet another Ukrainian strike on a Russian refinery in the city of Samara earlier, Miller refused to comment on any diplomatic engagement.
Instead, he noted that the US position he voiced reflected a "longtime policy" of the US, which was clearly conveyed to Ukrainian partners.
