US sticks to "longtime policy" – US Department of State on Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries

The US Department of State has stated that it has not changed its position on Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and does not encourage such attacks.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State

Quote: "It has always been our position since the outset of this war that we do not encourage or support Ukraine taking strikes outside its own territory."

Advertisement:

Read also: "The burning shall continue": What lies behind Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil refineries, and how have they impacted the Kremlin?

Details: When asked whether the US had been in contact with Ukraine after yet another Ukrainian strike on a Russian refinery in the city of Samara earlier, Miller refused to comment on any diplomatic engagement.

Instead, he noted that the US position he voiced reflected a "longtime policy" of the US, which was clearly conveyed to Ukrainian partners.

Support UP or become our patron!