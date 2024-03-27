All Sections
US sticks to "longtime policy" – US Department of State on Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 27 March 2024, 06:54
US sticks to longtime policy – US Department of State on Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries
Matthew Miller. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has stated that it has not changed its position on Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and does not encourage such attacks.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State

Quote: "It has always been our position since the outset of this war that we do not encourage or support Ukraine taking strikes outside its own territory."

Read also: "The burning shall continue": What lies behind Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil refineries, and how have they impacted the Kremlin?

Details: When asked whether the US had been in contact with Ukraine after yet another Ukrainian strike on a Russian refinery in the city of Samara earlier, Miller refused to comment on any diplomatic engagement.

Instead, he noted that the US position he voiced reflected a "longtime policy" of the US, which was clearly conveyed to Ukrainian partners.

Subjects: USARussiawar
