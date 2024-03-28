Anti-ship mine explodes on Odesa coast

An anti-ship mine was thrown onto the shore of one of Odesa's beaches due to stormy weather on 28 March, which subsequently exploded.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "An anti-ship mine was thrown onto one of the city's beaches. Due to stormy weather, the mine was thrown ashore, where it exploded.

Due to restrictions on people's access to the beach area there, there were no casualties. Information about the damage is being clarified."

Details: The Operational Command reminded civilians that the mine threat from the sea is very high: "From time to time, the waves throw such dangerous surprises to the coast, which poses a serious threat to life and health."

