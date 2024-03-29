All Sections
Explosions rock Dnipro, Kamianske and Cherkasy Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 29 March 2024, 00:19
Explosions rock Dnipro, Kamianske and Cherkasy Oblast
A mobile firing group. Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

Explosions occurred during an air-raid warning in Cherkasy Oblast, Kamianske in Dnipro Oblast and in the city of Dnipro on the night of 28-29 March.

Source:  Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Power was cut off in one of the districts of Kamianske, according to local residents.

Taburets reported that the air defence shot down several Russian drones over Cherkasy Oblast.

Update: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, said the Russians had attacked several critical infrastructure facilities in the oblast. 

Background:

  • Russian troops launched attack UAVs into Ukraine from several directions at once on the evening of 28 March. A large-scale air-raid warning was issued across the country.

Subjects: explosionShahed dronewar
