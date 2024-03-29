Explosions rock Dnipro, Kamianske and Cherkasy Oblast

Explosions occurred during an air-raid warning in Cherkasy Oblast, Kamianske in Dnipro Oblast and in the city of Dnipro on the night of 28-29 March.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Power was cut off in one of the districts of Kamianske, according to local residents.

Taburets reported that the air defence shot down several Russian drones over Cherkasy Oblast.

Update: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, said the Russians had attacked several critical infrastructure facilities in the oblast.

Russian troops launched attack UAVs into Ukraine from several directions at once on the evening of 28 March. A large-scale air-raid warning was issued across the country.

