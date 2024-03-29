Explosions rock Dnipro, Kamianske and Cherkasy Oblast
Friday, 29 March 2024, 00:19
Explosions occurred during an air-raid warning in Cherkasy Oblast, Kamianske in Dnipro Oblast and in the city of Dnipro on the night of 28-29 March.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Power was cut off in one of the districts of Kamianske, according to local residents.
Taburets reported that the air defence shot down several Russian drones over Cherkasy Oblast.
Update: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, said the Russians had attacked several critical infrastructure facilities in the oblast.
Background:
- Russian troops launched attack UAVs into Ukraine from several directions at once on the evening of 28 March. A large-scale air-raid warning was issued across the country.
