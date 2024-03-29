All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russian attacks on Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants also put Moldova at risk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 15:21
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks on Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants also put Moldova at risk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Oleksandr Lytvynenko (right), the newly-appointed Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Protecting Ukrainian energy facilities from Russian strikes and replenishing air defence stocks were among the pressing issues addressed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Friday, 29 March.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "The first meeting convened by Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the new Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC). The challenges are very serious.

Advertisement:

Once again, Russian terrorists have targeted Ukraine’s energy sector. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ukrenergo [Ukraine’s national energy company], and Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Naftogaz [a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company], reported on the damage and recovery efforts. We discussed the most effective methods of physical protection and their implementation at other facilities.

The enemy deliberately targeted the Kaniv and Dnister hydroelectric power plants last night. The terrorist country wants a repeat of the environmental disaster it caused in Kherson Oblast. But now it isn’t just Ukraine that’s under threat – Moldova is as well. The water is not going to stop at the border posts, and neither will Russia’s war unless we stop it in time together in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy said the meeting also covered the issue of contracts for the supply of weapons and ammunition for the immediate future and in the long term.

The need for air defence has come to the fore. Given the intensity of Russian attacks, it is essential to replenish stocks promptly. Zelenskyy said he had given instructions for work to be stepped up with Ukraine’s partners and is counting on them to respond quickly.

Previously: On 29 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the National Security and Defence Council since its new secretary was appointed.

He announced five priorities for the NSDC’s work going forward.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: staffZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
staff
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss frontline situation and fortifications construction
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's staff, says Ukraine builds 2000 kilometres of fortifications in three lines
Zelenskyy hears reports on everything related to F-16 aircraft at Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: