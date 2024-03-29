Zelenskyy: Russian attacks on Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants also put Moldova at risk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Oleksandr Lytvynenko (right), the newly-appointed Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Protecting Ukrainian energy facilities from Russian strikes and replenishing air defence stocks were among the pressing issues addressed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Friday, 29 March.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "The first meeting convened by Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the new Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC). The challenges are very serious.

Once again, Russian terrorists have targeted Ukraine’s energy sector. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ukrenergo [Ukraine’s national energy company], and Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Naftogaz [a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company], reported on the damage and recovery efforts. We discussed the most effective methods of physical protection and their implementation at other facilities.

The enemy deliberately targeted the Kaniv and Dnister hydroelectric power plants last night. The terrorist country wants a repeat of the environmental disaster it caused in Kherson Oblast. But now it isn’t just Ukraine that’s under threat – Moldova is as well. The water is not going to stop at the border posts, and neither will Russia’s war unless we stop it in time together in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy said the meeting also covered the issue of contracts for the supply of weapons and ammunition for the immediate future and in the long term.

The need for air defence has come to the fore. Given the intensity of Russian attacks, it is essential to replenish stocks promptly. Zelenskyy said he had given instructions for work to be stepped up with Ukraine’s partners and is counting on them to respond quickly.

Previously: On 29 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the National Security and Defence Council since its new secretary was appointed.

He announced five priorities for the NSDC’s work going forward.

