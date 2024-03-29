All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Second person steps on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast in one day

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 March 2024, 20:48
Second person steps on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast in one day
Stock photo: Getty Images

A man was injured when he triggered a mine left by Russian invaders in Kherson Oblast. The man has been hospitalised.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A 45-year-old man was injured in Mala Oleksandrivka in the Beryslav district in a mine incident.

Advertisement:

He was taken to hospital. Medical professionals are providing the man with the necessary assistance."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reminded the public of the mine danger in the liberated territories of Ukraine and asked everyone to refrain from going to the forest and avoid dirt roads and roadsides.

Background: On 29 March, a man was killed when he drove his tractor onto a mine left by the Russians in Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastexplosionwar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kherson Oblast
Tractor driver killed by Russian mine in Kherson Oblast
Russians target Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring local resident
Three more children brought back from occupied Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: