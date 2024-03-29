Second person steps on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast in one day

A man was injured when he triggered a mine left by Russian invaders in Kherson Oblast. The man has been hospitalised.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A 45-year-old man was injured in Mala Oleksandrivka in the Beryslav district in a mine incident.

Advertisement:

He was taken to hospital. Medical professionals are providing the man with the necessary assistance."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reminded the public of the mine danger in the liberated territories of Ukraine and asked everyone to refrain from going to the forest and avoid dirt roads and roadsides.

Background: On 29 March, a man was killed when he drove his tractor onto a mine left by the Russians in Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!