Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Shahed drone strike on a residential building in the city of Odesa. Twelve people lost their lives in the attack, five of them children.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have completed their search and rescue operations in Odesa. Twelve people were killed in the Russian attack, including five children.

A few minutes ago, the rescue workers finished retrieving the body of a child, a girl born in 2016. The youngest victim of this attack, a little boy named Tymofii, was just four months old.

I am grateful to everyone who has been at the site of the attack and with the victims during these last few days."

Details: Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said five children were killed in the Russian drone strike on the residential building: four-month-old Tymofii, seven-month-old Liza, three-year-old Mark, eight-year-old Zlata, and Serhii, who would have turned 10 in July.

Klymenko also reported that there were two children aged 17 and 14 among the 16 people injured in a Russian attack on the settlement of Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast.

More on this story: Victims of Russian drone strike on Odesa: mothers with babies and military family

Background: On Sunday evening, the bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister were found under the rubble of an apartment building in Odesa that was hit by a Russian Shahed drone on the night of 1-2 March. This brought the death toll to 12.

