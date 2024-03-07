Two Ukrainian drones downed over Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 05:20
Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has claimed that Ukrainian drones have been downed in two Russian districts.
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram
Quote: "Air defence forces of the Russian Defence Ministry destroyed two aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the Klintsy district and the Novozybkov city district."
Background: Authorities in Russia’s Tula Oblast announced that two drones were downed over the oblast on the night of 6-7 March.
