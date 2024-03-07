All Sections
Congressional inaction on Ukraine is gift to Putin and Iran – US Treasury Secretary

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 18:27
Congressional inaction on Ukraine is gift to Putin and Iran – US Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen. Photo: Getty Images

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the inaction of Congress to approve additional aid to Ukraine is "nothing short of a gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran and other Washington's opponents.

Source: Yellen at the beginning of a meeting with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in Washington on 7 March, European Pravda writes, citing Reuters

Details: Yellen again called on US House Speaker Mike Johnson to put a US$61 billion military and economic aid package to Ukraine for a vote as soon as possible.

Quote: "As the House continues to stall, Russia is gaining ground and Ukraine is being forced to ration ammunition and supplies. The House must act and show the strength of the U.S support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s aggression," the US Treasury Secretary said.

"Congressional inaction is nothing short of a gift to Putin, Iran and other adversaries that stand against America and its allies," she added.

The aid package for Ukraine has been stuck in the US Congress since last autumn due to disputes between Democrats and Republicans over the management of their country's border with Mexico.

In February, the Senate finally approved an aid package for Kyiv, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put it to a vote immediately.

He stated that the bill for supplementary funding for Ukraine will be considered as soon as the federal government's financing issues are resolved. 

Read also: Interview with US Congressman Jim Costa about the future of the lend-lease, money for the Armed Forces and lack of faith in victory.

Subjects: USAUkrainePutinwar
