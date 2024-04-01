Russian forces hit fire station in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Monday, 1 April 2024, 07:46
Russian forces struck the premises of a fire station in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 31 March – 1 April, causing damage but no casualties.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram
Quote from the SES: "The enemy attacked a settlement bordering the aggressor country last night. The premises of a fire station were hit. A third of the fire station building has been destroyed in the attack."
Advertisement:
Details: In addition, the windows and gates of the facade, internal partitions and doors of the building were damaged.
Six firefighters were reportedly on duty at the time of the strike, but none were injured.
Support UP or become our patron!