Russian forces hit fire station in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 April 2024, 07:46
Aftermath of Russian of the fire station in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: SES

Russian forces struck the premises of a fire station in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 31 March – 1 April, causing damage but no casualties.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote from the SES: "The enemy attacked a settlement bordering the aggressor country last night. The premises of a fire station were hit. A third of the fire station building has been destroyed in the attack."

Aftermath of Russian of the fire station in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: SES

Details: In addition, the windows and gates of the facade, internal partitions and doors of the building were damaged.

 
Aftermath of Russian of the fire station in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: SES

Six firefighters were reportedly on duty at the time of the strike, but none were injured.

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastState Emergency Service
