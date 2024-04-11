All Sections
Polish aircraft scrambled again due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 11 April 2024, 06:28
Polish aircraft scrambled again due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
Photo: Polish Armed Forces

Poland has scrambled its fighter aircraft because of Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian territory. 

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Х

Quote: "Be advised that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country."

Details: The Polish military noted that "we are observing the activities of the long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation related to missile strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine".

The Polish Armed Forces added that they have activated all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace and have been monitoring the situation.

