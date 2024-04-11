Slovakia to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Robert Fico and Denys Shmyhal at a press conference in Bratislava on 11 April. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Slovakia will participate in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Robert Fico, Slovak Prime Minister, at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Bratislava, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We talked about the preparations for a major peace summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June in Switzerland, and we will participate," Fico said.

Advertisement:

Details: Before the consultations began, Shmyhal stated that he had invited Slovakia to attend the summit.

Quote: "We want peace more than anyone else on the planet. We appreciate Slovakia, as well as the government and prime minister’s support of the Ukrainian [Peace] Formula. We, of course, expect the Global Peace Summit, and we invite Slovakia to participate and support the end of the war as soon as possible," the Ukrainian prime minister told Ukrinform.

Shmyhal emphasised that this would bring long-term peace to the European continent and Ukraine, "which is waiting for it, fighting for it, and will fight as long as it takes".

Earlier, the Swiss government announced that it will hold a two-day high-level conference to end the conflict in Ukraine on 15 and 16 June.

Russia said it will not participate in the talks in Switzerland.

Support UP or become our patron!

