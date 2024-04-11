All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US signs US$138 million agreement to upgrade Ukrainian air defence

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 April 2024, 21:30
US signs US$138 million agreement to upgrade Ukrainian air defence
Photo: Getty Images

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, has reported that the US signed an agreement on 11 to supply Ukraine with US$138 million for the modernisation of air defence systems.

Source: Brink on Twitter (Х), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today we signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with $138M in critical air defence system upgrades."

Advertisement:

Details: She added that the funds would "help keep Ukraine’s air defences operating in the face of Russia’s relentless attacks on the energy grid and the Ukrainian people".

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the funds approved by the US Department of State would allow Ukraine to repair Hawk anti-aircraft systems.
  • Following the results of the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, once again called on partners to supply Ukraine with air defence assets.
  • Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, reported after a meeting with Zelenskyy on Thursday that Poland might supply Ukraine with Soviet missiles for air defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAair defenceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
USA
Media reveals Trump's ideas about NATO and ending Russo-Ukrainian war
UK Foreign Secretary on Russian propaganda in the US: Don't listen to Putin's lies about Ukraine
Russia's artillery advantage over Ukraine could soon reach 10:1 – top US general
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: