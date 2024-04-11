US signs US$138 million agreement to upgrade Ukrainian air defence

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, has reported that the US signed an agreement on 11 to supply Ukraine with US$138 million for the modernisation of air defence systems.

Source: Brink on Twitter (Х), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today we signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with $138M in critical air defence system upgrades."

Details: She added that the funds would "help keep Ukraine’s air defences operating in the face of Russia’s relentless attacks on the energy grid and the Ukrainian people".

Today we signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with $138M in critical air defense system upgrades. This funding will help keep Ukraine’s air defenses operating in the face of Russia’s relentless attacks on the energy grid and the Ukrainian people. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 11, 2024

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the funds approved by the US Department of State would allow Ukraine to repair Hawk anti-aircraft systems.

Following the results of the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, once again called on partners to supply Ukraine with air defence assets.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, reported after a meeting with Zelenskyy on Thursday that Poland might supply Ukraine with Soviet missiles for air defence.

