Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
Friday, 12 April 2024, 06:56
The Russians targeted energy infrastructure in various oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 11-12 April. Ukraine’s air defence shot down seven loitering munitions (aka Shahed attack drones) in the south: four in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and one each in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South
Details: A fire broke out at an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a downed drone fell. It was contained, and firefighters continued to work.
The intense combat work of Ukraine’s air defence forces in the south lasted about five hours.
