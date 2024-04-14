All Sections
UN Secretary-General on Middle East developments: Time to step back from the brink

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 23:39
António Guterres. Photo: Getty Images

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said that the countries of the Middle East are on the brink of a full-scale conflict and called for de-escalation.

Source: António Guterres during an emergency meeting convened at the request of Israel's Permanent Representative following Iran's attack, as reported by CNN

Quote: "Now is the time for maximum restraint... The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate. 

It’s time to step back from the brink. It is vital to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."

Details: Guterres said that the UN and member states have a "shared responsibility" to engage "all parties to prevent further escalation".

He also called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

"Neither the region nor the world can afford more war," he said.

Background:

  • Iran launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel on the night of 13-14 April in response to an IDF strike on Iran's consulate in Syria. 
  • Israel Defence Forces reported that Iran and pro-Iranian forces in the region launched over 300 aerial targets in total, including approximately 170 attack drones, over 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles, nearly all of which were shot down.
  • New York Times sources said Israel decided not to retaliate against Iran after Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Joe Biden.
  • According to Israeli media reports, after several hours of discussions, Israel’s war cabinet has still not decided how and when to respond to Iran’s large-scale drone and missile attack.

