We must do everything we can to enable Ukraine to regain all territories – Polish President

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 15 April 2024, 10:12
We must do everything we can to enable Ukraine to regain all territories – Polish President
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Duda on Facebook

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said in an interview that the situation in Ukraine is very complicated, so it is necessary to do "everything possible" to enable Kyiv to liberate the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. 

Source: Duda in an interview with LRT, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Duda: "The situation in Ukraine is very difficult… Ukraine wants to regain full control of the occupied territories. This is also important for the whole world, because it is a sign that international law holds."

Details: Duda said that he has "always said in the international arena that Ukraine needs our help – constant and never-ending help." He added that, as of this moment, Kyiv needs ammunition most. 

Speaking about potential peace talks with Russia and Ukraine's possible concessions, Duda said that currently he has "not heard any talk about peace talks."

"They are certainly not happening at the moment. I know that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a very strict position on the defence and recapture of territories. We must do everything we can to enable Ukraine to regain all the territories that have been taken from it," Duda stressed.

Background:

