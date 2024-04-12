Poland criticises US for delay in aid to Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, criticised the US Congress for prolonged delay in deciding on assistance to Ukraine. He emphasised that Ukraine is already running out of missiles for its air defence systems, so the humanitarian situation will worsen.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sikorski in an interview with CNN on 11 April, when the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine and, in particular, destroyed the Trypillia TPP.

Details: Sikorski stated that such strikes on civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime, and emphasised that Kyiv has long been requesting the unlocking of US aid.

Quote from the minister: "Now we have the result [of its absence]. One after another, Ukrainian power stations are being destroyed. Soon, Ukrainian cities will be out of electricity. I expect it to become a wave of refugees."

Details: He reminded how US President Joe Biden came to Kyiv with an exceptional visit before the first anniversary of the full-scale war and assured Ukrainians of the US continued support, while the project for additional funding to support Ukraine has been awaiting Congress' decision practically since August 2023.

"I appeal again to Speaker Johnson: let democracy decide in the US Congress, to let this matter up for a vote, so that the money and the equipment can reach Ukraine. If it doesn’t the Russians will do more destruction, and the United States’ credibility will be at stake," Sikorski emphasised.

Details: He added that Poland itself already spends about 4% of GDP on defence, referring to former President Donald Trump's long standing criticisms that Europeans are not contributing enough to NATO's collective security, relying entirely on the US.

"In fact, I have to tell you: Europe, the European Union and its member states, have spent double what the United States has spent on helping Ukraine. We are often suspected in the United States, including in Congress, of being free-riders. Well, on this one, we have done the right thing. We now need the United States to do what the President of the United States has promised," the minister said.

Background:

On 11 April, Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the transfer of Soviet missiles for air defence systems to Ukraine at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius.

The Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Czech Republic, and Denmark discussed options for supplying Ukraine with additional air defence equipment on 10 April.

