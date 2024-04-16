All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian military show footage of destroyed Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast – video

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 16 April 2024, 10:32
Ukrainian military show footage of destroyed Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast – video
Screenshot: video by Black Swan Battalion on Telegram

Soldiers of the Black Swan assault battalion of the 255th strike group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operating on one of the eastern fronts, showed footage of destroyed Chasiv Yar, filmed in April 2024. 

Source: Black Swan Battalion on Telegram

Details: The footage shows a church and a playground destroyed by Russian attacks.

Advertisement:

The drone footage also shows a ruined town with almost no surviving buildings. There are craters from Russian shells and rockets near the houses and mangled trees. 

Smoke is rising on the outskirts.

Background:

  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia was focusing its efforts on breaking through the defences west of Bakhmut, seizing Chasiv Yar and creating conditions for further advancement towards the Kramatorsk agglomeration. He said that Russia wanted to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May.
  • After the loss of some positions on the Chasiv Yar front in Donetsk Oblast, where heavy fighting has been going on since early 2024, the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Volunteer Ukrainian Corps began inspections and transfers of soldiers who were the backbone of the unit.
  • On 4-5 April, the Russian army attempted to infiltrate the outskirts of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast (Skhidnyi or Kanal districts) with infantry, but failed to gain a foothold. As of 5 April 2024, the Ukrainian army is in full control of the town.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwaroccupation
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians intensify attacks on Bakhmut front: 33 attacks in a day – Ukrainian General Staff
Russians hit Sloviansk city centre with Grom-E1 missile – photo, video
Russians attack Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, killing 4 people
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: