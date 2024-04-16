Ukrainian military show footage of destroyed Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast – video

Soldiers of the Black Swan assault battalion of the 255th strike group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operating on one of the eastern fronts, showed footage of destroyed Chasiv Yar, filmed in April 2024.

Source: Black Swan Battalion on Telegram

Details: The footage shows a church and a playground destroyed by Russian attacks.

The drone footage also shows a ruined town with almost no surviving buildings. There are craters from Russian shells and rockets near the houses and mangled trees.

Smoke is rising on the outskirts.

Зруйнований Часів Яр. Відео: батальйону "Чорний лебідь"

Background:

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia was focusing its efforts on breaking through the defences west of Bakhmut, seizing Chasiv Yar and creating conditions for further advancement towards the Kramatorsk agglomeration. He said that Russia wanted to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May.

After the loss of some positions on the Chasiv Yar front in Donetsk Oblast, where heavy fighting has been going on since early 2024, the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Volunteer Ukrainian Corps began inspections and transfers of soldiers who were the backbone of the unit.

On 4-5 April, the Russian army attempted to infiltrate the outskirts of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast (Skhidnyi or Kanal districts) with infantry, but failed to gain a foothold. As of 5 April 2024, the Ukrainian army is in full control of the town.

