Defence Forces of Ukraine's South deny accusations that journalists' work in Kherson Oblast is restricted

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 17 April 2024, 11:21
Photo: Nataliia Humeniuk on Facebook

Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), has denied journalists’ accusations that she "forbids [journalists] from covering Russian war crimes and showing defenders of Kherson Oblast".

Source: Humeniuk on air of the Svoboda.Ranok, a project of Radio Liberty

Quote from Humeniuk: "The allegation about not covering the aftermath of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station tragedy is absolutely untrue. Over 800 requests were processed within one week under the simplified procedure."

Details: She said any decisions are being made "with regard for the security of the operations".

Background:

  • On 16 April, in a widely circulated public statement, a group of journalists appealed to the military leadership of Ukraine, demanding the replacement of Nataliia Humeniuk.
  • The Ukrainian media association Mediarukh, the Detector Media NGO, and approximately 100 representatives from Ukrainian and foreign media outlets signed the statement.
  • The demands outlined in the statement include: replacing Humeniuk with a more competent person, which would not allow her to be involved in any communications management; ensuring journalists' access to the areas of Kherson Oblast and neighbouring regions where key events are taking place; conducting a review of the existing operating rules of the press offices of the Operational Command Pivden and the combined newly created Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces (formerly known as Odesa and Tavriia) the practices of which could have been harmed by Humeniuk's appointment.

