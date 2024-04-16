Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit

Following information regarding the checks in the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, the Ground Forces announced that they had chosen to convert the brigade into a military unit.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The assault battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade shall be separated into its own assault military formation.

Such reorganisations are common and aim to improve the overall combat readiness and effectiveness of Ukraine's defence forces. The quantity and extent of such measures are not disclosed to prevent the enemy from becoming aware of our soldiers' objectives and future activities."

Details: The Ground Forces emphasised that during martial law, they would refrain from "any comments on decisions aimed at increasing the combat effectiveness of troops and more effective conduct of hostilities."

Ukraine's Ground Forces also stated that they are implementing adjustments to organisational structures and reorganising the Armed Forces of Ukraine "taking into account the results of combat missions, the analysis of the actions taken". They also want to strengthen the defence.

The Ground Forces also stated that "the loss of positions by one of our units and the exposure of the flanks of other brigades and battalions cost us human lives, and the change in the situation is not in favour of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Background:

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the Ukrainian defence west of Bakhmut, seize the settlement of Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

After losing some positions on the Chasiv Yar front in Donetsk Oblast, where heavy fighting has been ongoing since the beginning of 2024, the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps is being investigated and the military personnel who served as the brigade’s backbone are being transferred to other units.

On 4-5 April, the Russian army attempted, unsuccessfully, to establish a foothold on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. As of 5 April, the city remains under Ukrainian control.

