Russia sends Pacific Fleet servicemen to war in Ukraine to replenish losses

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 12 April 2024, 08:57
Russia sends Pacific Fleet servicemen to war in Ukraine to replenish losses
Photo: Getty Images

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that Russia is sending personnel of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the 11th Air Force and Air Defence Army to the war in Ukraine to replenish sanitary and irrecoverable losses.

Source: DIU on Telegram

Quote: "According to the decision of Viktor Liina, the Commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet, rotations to Syria have been completely stopped, and all personnel are being sent to the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine. We are talking about 2,000 Russian servicemen from the Primorsky and Kamchatka Krais of the Russian Federation."

Details: Intelligence reports that about 400 more soldiers from the military units of the 11th Air Force and Air Defence Army, stationed in Russia's Khabarovsk Krai, will "patch up the holes" of the Russian 155th and 40th Marine Brigades, which are understaffed due to huge losses.

Part of the personnel from the military formations of Russia's Far East will join the new motorised infantry brigade, which is being formed in Voronezh.

DIU reported that these Russian military formations have not been directly involved in hostilities against Ukraine before.

Background:

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated that since the beginning of the war, Russian troops have already lost about 451,730 people in the war in Ukraine.

Subjects: warRussiaUkrainenaval fleet
