Belarusian leader Lukashenko: We prepare for war and I speak frankly about it

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has visited the border city of Grodno and stated that Belarus is indeed preparing for war. However, it does not want to engage in it.

Source: Lukashenko's website

Quote: "Do not believe anyone who says we want to fight. We are preparing for war. I speak frankly about it. 'If you want peace, prepare for war', that's not my words. But it is very well said."

Details: Lukashenko emphasised that Belarus is conducting necessary preparations for a possible conflict, which includes preparing relevant units and supplying various types of weapons and equipment to the military.

"If someone from there [unfriendly countries – Lukashenko's website] criticises us, know this: we are doing the right thing. If they start praising us, then it's a big problem," the self-proclaimed Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko added that Belarus supposedly does not threaten anyone, "We don't need to threaten anyone. We don't want someone else's land. God willing, we’ll successfully cultivate our own."

According to reports, Lukashenko attended the time capsule ceremony for the new city hospital in the border town of Grodno, allegedly sending a "message to Belarus' neighbouring countries".

He claimed that Belarus also digs land near the border, but not for trenches, but for the construction of a medical facility.

Quote: "After all, we are now digging the land near the border, just like they are. Only our goals are completely different. They dig trenches, make fortifications against tanks, and other things, invest into assault weapons. And here, we allocate two-thirds of the regional budget to the social sphere. We want to build a peaceful future. We are only determined to develop."

Why this matters: Russia and its satellite Belarus have repeatedly threatened NATO allies. Russia justified its attack on Ukraine by citing the fictitious "threat from the West". Belarusian authorities strongly support the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Russian military invaded Ukrainian territory, particularly from Belarus. Russia also launched missile attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory on multiple occasions.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant amount of Russian military equipment has passed through Belarus, and Belarus has treated wounded Russian soldiers in its hospitals.

In recent years, Lukashenko has increased the frequency of military exercises and inspections of troops and equipment, and has repeatedly stated that Russian nuclear weapons could be deployed in Belarus.

He justified his actions by citing the Kremlin's claim that NATO was preparing to attack Belarus.

Western countries began to seriously discuss the need to strengthen NATO's eastern border, particularly after repeated statements by Russian high-ranking officials about the possibility of a war with NATO and threats of strikes on European "decision-making centres".

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that military exercises would begin in Belarus near the borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

