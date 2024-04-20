All Sections
UN condemns Russian strikes on Dnipro

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 01:42
UN condemns Russian strikes on Dnipro
Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipro. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A senior official at the UN’s Ukraine mission has condemned the strikes on the city of Dnipro and Dnipro Oblast conducted by Russia on the morning of 19 April.

Source: Denise Brown, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, on

Details: Brown stated that it was not a peaceful morning in Ukraine and following the attack on Chernihiv, where civilian infrastructure was hit, Russia has struck Dnipro.

Quote: "The attacks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on Dnipro City and other parts of the Dnipro Region this morning are bringing new suffering to the people of Ukraine and are yet another example of a grave and reprehensible disregard for human life."

More details: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that humanitarian workers are operating at the scene in the city of Dnipro, helping rescue workers and emergency services. 

Humanitarian organisations are distributing hot meals for the affected and rescue workers and providing them with emergency shelter kits.

Background: 

  • The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro and Dnipro Oblast on the morning of 19 April. Three people were killed. In addition to a residential building, two infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnipro. Four private houses were partially destroyed and eight more were damaged in Synelnykove. Business premises in Pavlohrad were damaged.
  • It was revealed that an entire family was killed in the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, orphaning a 6-year-old boy.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro, where he held a meeting to discuss the strengthening of the region's protection.
  • Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov declared 20 April a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian missile strike on the city. 

