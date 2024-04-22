US senator welcomes approval of foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, calling it a message to the world's dictators

Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal has welcomed the approval of foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan by the US House of Representatives, calling it a message to the world’s dictators.

Source: Voice of America with reference to Blumenthal’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blumenthal, commenting on the vote in the House, quoted Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who said: "Good to have you back, America".

Quote: "I think America is back on offence and this sign that we can come together in a bipartisan way for our national security and send a message to Vladimir Putin, to Xi, to the dictators of the world…too soon to be popping your champagne corks, America is going to defend democracy."

He emphasised that the US is capable of protecting its allies.

"We can produce the kind of artillery shells, the long-range artillery, the attack guns that are necessary. And we also can enforce sanctions and seize and sell Russian assets to provide more resources to Ukraine," he added.

Background:

On Saturday 21 April, the US House of Representatives approved a vital bill to provide Ukraine with military aid. 311 members of the lower house of US Congress voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.

The bill was promised to be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that US senators will come out of recess to vote on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday 23 April.

US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

It was reported that the Pentagon would deliver some of the weapons to Ukrainian forces in less than a week after all the procedures for adopting the relevant legislation are completed.

