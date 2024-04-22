Russians targeted several settlements of Kharkiv Oblast within one hour
Monday, 22 April 2024, 17:25
The Russian military is still bombarding Kharkiv Oblast's hromadas (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: During the previous hour alone, the Russians targeted multiple settlements in the area, Syniehubov reports.
- A guided aerial bomb struck the grounds of a closed meat processing plant in the city of Vovchansk.
- There was an impact on open territory in Kharkiv Oblast's Slobozhanske village. Degree of the destruction is being ascertained.
- Another blow to open territory occurred in the city of Derhachi. As of now, there is no information on possible casualties.
- The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv.
Fortunately, there are no casualties in any of the attacked settlements.
