Russians targeted several settlements of Kharkiv Oblast within one hour

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 April 2024, 17:25
Russians targeted several settlements of Kharkiv Oblast within one hour
Oleh Syniehubov. Photo: Facebook

The Russian military is still bombarding Kharkiv Oblast's hromadas (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: During the previous hour alone, the Russians targeted multiple settlements in the area, Syniehubov reports. 

  • A guided aerial bomb struck the grounds of a closed meat processing plant in the city of Vovchansk.
  • There was an impact on open territory in Kharkiv Oblast's Slobozhanske village. Degree of the destruction is being ascertained.
  • Another blow to open territory occurred in the city of Derhachi. As of now, there is no information on possible casualties.
  • The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv.

Fortunately, there are no casualties in any of the attacked settlements. 

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
