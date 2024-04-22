Russians targeted several settlements of Kharkiv Oblast within one hour

The Russian military is still bombarding Kharkiv Oblast's hromadas (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: During the previous hour alone, the Russians targeted multiple settlements in the area, Syniehubov reports.

A guided aerial bomb struck the grounds of a closed meat processing plant in the city of Vovchansk.

There was an impact on open territory in Kharkiv Oblast's Slobozhanske village. Degree of the destruction is being ascertained.

Another blow to open territory occurred in the city of Derhachi. As of now, there is no information on possible casualties.

The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv.

Fortunately, there are no casualties in any of the attacked settlements.

