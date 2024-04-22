No one was injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv TV tower – Ukraine's Communications Service

The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine has reported that the Russians "have partly damaged the construction" of a TV tower in the city of Kharkiv.

Source: press service of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine; Suspilne

Quote: "A TV tower was partially damaged in a Russian attack. The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reports that the attack was launched with a Kh-59 missile.

Early reports say no people have been injured."

Details: The service reports that at the moment there is no TV-signal, and the repair works are ongoing in order to resume it. Meanwhile, the broadcast of a number of radio stations in the FM range continues.

Reportedly, the residents of the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast who were left without digital TV can receive information from the broadcast of local radio stations, use cable or online TV, or use satellite receivers while the tower is being repaired.

The aftermath of the strike on the TV-tower was also documented by the journalists of the Suspilne media agency.

Background:

Local authorities and law enforcement reported that the Russian troops had attacked a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv at about 16:30 on 22 April.

Local channels reported that the Russians had struck a local TV tower. In the video shared by social media users it can be seen that the upper part of the tower fell down.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported having a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden and confirmed that the TV tower in Kharkiv had been struck.

