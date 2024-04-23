All Sections
​​Lithuania hands over batch of M577 armoured vehicles to Ukraine – photo

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 April 2024, 13:40
M577 armoured vehicles. Stock photo: Ministry of Defence of Lithuania

Lithuania has announced that it will transfer a batch of M577 armoured command and staff vehicles to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Lithuania

Details: The ministry reports that a batch of armoured vehicles arrived in Ukraine on 23 April. 

M577 armoured vehicles

The ministry recalled that this year, they have already provided Ukraine with assistance in the amount of €84 million and aim to maintain this dynamic. 

On Saturday, Lithuania announced that it handed over to Ukraine the light combat aircraft L-39ZA Albatros. 

Recently, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed concern about the fact that Western countries are losing focus on Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed the need to provide Ukraine with means for strengthening air defence.

