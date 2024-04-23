All Sections
Ukraine's Ambassador to US highlights House Republicans' ongoing support since 2022

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 April 2024, 22:58
Ukraine's Ambassador to US highlights House Republicans' ongoing support since 2022
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the US. Photo: Getty Images

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, says that during the last vote in the House of Representatives on aid to Ukraine, support from the Republican Party was one of the highest since 2022.

Source: Oksana Markarova on Facebook, European Pravda reports

In her post, the Ukrainian ambassador cited the final votes on five bills in the House of Representatives that provided for the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

According to Markarova, the numbers clearly show that support among the Republican Party "for the fifth package is greater than for three of the four previous votes".

Thus, on 20 April, 112 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against aid to Ukraine. Fewer (57) voted only in May 2022 for supplemental aid to Kyiv worth more than US$40 billion.

 
Photo: Oksana Markarova on Facebook

Quote: "In addition, among the votes against the final bill, there are votes against due to procedure and other reasons, and an indicative vote against support for Ukraine is the vote for Congresswoman Greene's amendment to reduce all support items to zero – and the number there is even lower – 70 votes ‘for’," Markarova said.

She added that the Embassy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in the United States "actively continue to work to increase support through direct work with Congress, as well as through regional, religious, educational, cultural, expert diplomacy and active public communications."

Previously: 

