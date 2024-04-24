Zelenskyy on US aid for Ukraine: We will compensate for six months lost in debates

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacting to the package of legislation to help Ukraine signed by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 24 April, has said that Ukraine will have to compensate for the last six months of debates and turn Vladimir Putin’s plans against him.

Quote: "Now we will do everything to compensate for the six months that have passed in debate and doubt. We must turn what the Russian occupier has managed to do over this time and what Putin is planning now against him.

All his actions at the front, all his attacks on our energy sector and infrastructure, all his terror against our cities and villages – all this should mobilise us, everyone in the world who really values life, to put more pressure on Russia. It is very important to implement all of our agreements with President Biden one hundred percent. Thank you, America!"

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Ukrainian side has been actively cooperating with the American partners on all levels to operatively "fill this package" supplied by the US with the armament that Ukrainian troops really need. "From ATACMS and artillery, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS munitions to the necessary air defence systems and vehicles," Zelenskyy stated.

"I am grateful to President Biden, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans who realise the need to take the wind out of Putin's sails, not to submit to him, as only then will there truly be fewer threats to freedom. Together we can make this happen," Zelenskyy said.

US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

US President Joe Biden announced that the first batch of aid to Ukraine under the newly signed supplemental funding law will be sent "in the next few hours" and listed what will be included in the package.

