Ukraine's Air Force reveals Russia used Iskander missile to attack Smila, Cherkasy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 April 2024, 11:59
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast on 25 April. Photo: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Early reports indicate that the Russians used an Iskander-K cruise missile to attack the town of Smila (Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine's centre) on the morning of 25 April.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of Public Relations of Ukraine’s Air Force, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This morning the enemy fired one missile, presumably an Iskander-K, on Cherkasy Oblast, namely on the town of Smila, where civilian infrastructure was hit and logistics and railway connections have been damaged. The enemy also damaged local authority buildings, cars and civilian property."

Background: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, reported that a total of six residents sought medical assistance after the Russian missile attack on Thursday morning. They refused to go to hospital.

Early reports indicated that 47 houses on several streets were damaged by the blast wave and wreckage.

