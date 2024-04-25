All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko regrets Belarus lost nuclear weapons after Soviet Union's collapse

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 25 April 2024, 14:11
Lukashenko regrets Belarus lost nuclear weapons after Soviet Union's collapse
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has branded the decision to withdraw strategic nuclear weapons from the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union a mistake.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news outlet BetTA; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote from Lukashenko: "If I were to make a decision at that time, we would never have withdrawn strategic nuclear weapons from the territory of Belarus. It was the most powerful arsenal. But it was decided before me at the request of the Americans."

Advertisement:

Details: Lukashenko claimed that at his request, Russian tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed in Belarus.

He further noted that Belarus does not need strategic nuclear weapons, though tactical ones are essential.

However, the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun reported that there are currently no signs of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "At the moment, as before, there is no real confirmation of his [Lukashenko's] claims. For the entire period of monitoring, we have not observed any evidence that would confirm the presence of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus".

Background: 

  • On 24 April 2024, Lukashenko said that the use of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of the country was a matter for him and Putin to decide personally.
  • On 25 May 2023, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.
  • On 27 June 2023, Lukashenko instructed senior officials to develop an "algorithm for the use" of nuclear weapons supposedly deployed by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LukashenkoBelarus
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Lukashenko
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president orders minister to search for oil in Belarus: "You have to dig"
Lukashenko reveals why Belarus is not fighting against Ukraine directly
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: