All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Possible naval drone found in Black Sea near Romania

Mariia Yemets, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 April 2024, 17:07
Possible naval drone found in Black Sea near Romania
Screenshot: Digi24

A mysterious boat that appears to have been converted into a sea drone has been discovered in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Two days ago, Romanian border guards spotted an overturned boat at sea near Tuzla. The Romanian maritime rescue service was dispatched to the scene. They towed the boat to the port of Constanța, where specialists from various services began investigating it.

Advertisement:

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the vessel is a former search and rescue boat weighing around 3 tonnes that had been converted for military use. An antenna for jamming signals was found in the bow, and an explosive device may have been attached nearby.

The boat is thought to have been taken to the Capu Midia Training Range.

Background: On 4 April, the wreckage of a Shahed drone was found in the south of Moldova, 500 m away from the border with Ukraine. 

Romania’s Ministry of Defence reported last Friday that debris from what appeared to be a drone had been found on Romanian territory near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RomaniaBlack Seadrones
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Romania
Romanian foreign minister calls for "ambitious actions" to support Ukraine during NATO Summit
Romania has not yet allocated funds for Ukrainian refugees in 2024
Russian drone flew 23 kilometres over Romania before hitting ground – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: