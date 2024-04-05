Possible naval drone found in Black Sea near Romania

A mysterious boat that appears to have been converted into a sea drone has been discovered in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Two days ago, Romanian border guards spotted an overturned boat at sea near Tuzla. The Romanian maritime rescue service was dispatched to the scene. They towed the boat to the port of Constanța, where specialists from various services began investigating it.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the vessel is a former search and rescue boat weighing around 3 tonnes that had been converted for military use. An antenna for jamming signals was found in the bow, and an explosive device may have been attached nearby.

The boat is thought to have been taken to the Capu Midia Training Range.

Background: On 4 April, the wreckage of a Shahed drone was found in the south of Moldova, 500 m away from the border with Ukraine.

Romania’s Ministry of Defence reported last Friday that debris from what appeared to be a drone had been found on Romanian territory near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine.

