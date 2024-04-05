Debates in Congress may delay US aid for Ukraine further – Reuters

The infighting between Republicans in the US House of Representatives and the threats to remove speaker Mike Johnson from office may further delay the long-awaited decision on American funding for Ukraine.

Details: It is expected that when the House of Representatives returns from recess on 9 April, Johnson will reveal the details of the project of the aid for Ukraine which he would deem acceptable for Republicans as well, so the project may finally be approved in both chambers.

But hardline Republicans are demanding to take into account the issue of border security with Mexico and provisions and spending cuts. They want Johnson to hold off until he has legislation that can win support from most of his narrow majority.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, ally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, threatens to initiate the removal of Johnson from his office, claiming that he allegedly ignores the party’s interests.

The initiative will most likely have no support, but some sources say the situation may change if Johnson suggests a project of aid for Ukraine that will be supported by Democrats more than by Republicans, and will accept no amendments.

There are concerns that it may even take months to achieve a real consensus among the Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Almost two months have passed since the Senate approved a US$95 billion compromise aid package which also included funding for Ukraine. Johnson has so far refused to bring that bill up for a vote.

The US Congress is expected to have few productive weeks left before lawmakers turn most of their attention to presidential elections.

Mike Turner, the chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, expressed certainty that the aid for Ukraine would gain "support of the majority" after the Congress resumes work on 9 April, stressing Johnson’s promise to make the funding for Ukraine a priority after recess.

Johnson announced that the aid package for Ukraine would include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.

