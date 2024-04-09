All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Prosecutor General's Office aware of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by Russians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 April 2024, 11:51
Prosecutor General's Office aware of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by Russians
Image: Execution of Ukrainian PoWs by the Russians: investigation launched. Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

The Prosecutor General’s Office has 27 criminal cases related to the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians, involving the murder of 54 soldiers.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office, citing Yurii Bielousov, Chief of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Department for Combating Crimes Committed during Armed Conflicts, in an interview with Suspilne

Details: Commenting on the video published on social media on 7 April, Bielousov stated that early reports have been received: the crime took place near Krynky in Kherson Oblast, but the details are still being verified. 

Advertisement:

Bielousov called for not disclosing the names of soldiers killed and to remember their loved ones.

Quote: "In this regard, and based on previous incidents, we are also investigating the command responsible for such actions. This concerns not only unit commanders but also the highest military-political leadership. Because this is not an isolated case but evidence of Russia's policy."

Details: The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been documented since March 2022. A court has already handed down a verdict to the first Russian military personnel for the execution of a Ukrainian soldier in Chernihiv Oblast. The investigation is complicated by the fact that prosecutors and investigators usually do not have access to the crime scene or the opportunity to examine the body.

However, as Bielousov stated, this work is ongoing. Ukraine has a unique experience in documenting crimes, even without access to the territory.

The Prosecutor General's Office cooperates with the International Criminal Court, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, intelligence agencies, and non-governmental organisations that also collect information.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: prisonerswarOffice of the Prosecutor General
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
prisoners
Ukrainian prisoners of war shot by Russians in Kherson Oblast
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
Russian soldier captured near Urozhaine while storming Ukrainian positions on moped – video
RECENT NEWS
18:49
Kremlin comments on decision to exclude Putin from 80th anniversary of Normandy landings
18:02
France says Russia will be invited to anniversary of Normandy landings, but not Putin
17:41
2,000 elderly people known to be victims of enforced disappearance – Defence Intelligence
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
All News
Advertisement: