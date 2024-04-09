Prosecutor General's Office aware of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by Russians

The Prosecutor General’s Office has 27 criminal cases related to the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians, involving the murder of 54 soldiers.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office, citing Yurii Bielousov, Chief of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Department for Combating Crimes Committed during Armed Conflicts, in an interview with Suspilne

Details: Commenting on the video published on social media on 7 April, Bielousov stated that early reports have been received: the crime took place near Krynky in Kherson Oblast, but the details are still being verified.

Bielousov called for not disclosing the names of soldiers killed and to remember their loved ones.

Quote: "In this regard, and based on previous incidents, we are also investigating the command responsible for such actions. This concerns not only unit commanders but also the highest military-political leadership. Because this is not an isolated case but evidence of Russia's policy."

Details: The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been documented since March 2022. A court has already handed down a verdict to the first Russian military personnel for the execution of a Ukrainian soldier in Chernihiv Oblast. The investigation is complicated by the fact that prosecutors and investigators usually do not have access to the crime scene or the opportunity to examine the body.

However, as Bielousov stated, this work is ongoing. Ukraine has a unique experience in documenting crimes, even without access to the territory.

The Prosecutor General's Office cooperates with the International Criminal Court, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, intelligence agencies, and non-governmental organisations that also collect information.

