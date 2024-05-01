All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry opens new military recruitment centre, bringing total number to 19

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 1 May 2024, 15:22
A recruitment centre. Photo: Kalmykova on Facebook

A new military recruitment centre was opened in Zakarpattia Oblast on 1 May 2024, bringing the total number of such centres across the country to 19.

Source: Nataliia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "A new Ukrainian army recruitment centre started working in the city of Uzhhorod today [1 May – ed.]. It is located at 3 Poshtova Square (the premises of the administrative service centre).

The centre is open from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 to 16:00, and to 13:00 on Friday...

This is the 19th recruitment centre we have opened in Ukraine, and we will soon open more such centres across the country."

Details: Kalmykova said that if a potential recruit is looking for information about available positions and conditions of service, they can visit the recruitment centre.

She reiterated that recruitment centres do not issue summonses, and their function is purely informational.

The new centre offers hundreds of positions from the Zakarpattia-based units of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service.

Kalmykova clarified that recruitment is also possible even after a person receives a summons to specify their personal details.

