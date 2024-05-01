All Sections
Russians strike Donetsk Oblast with Uragan multiple-rocket launchers, killing 2 people and injuring 6

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 1 May 2024, 16:54
Russians strike Donetsk Oblast with Uragan multiple-rocket launchers, killing 2 people and injuring 6
Ruined houses in Hirnyk. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russian army has used Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city of Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast. A man and a woman were killed and six other people were injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Filashkin said the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

It has been confirmed that a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed. The injured people are receiving medical attention.

Filashkin noted that these are early reports, and that final figures on the number of casualties and the scale of the destruction will be released later.

Updated: The Prosecutor's Office later reported that the Russians targeted residential buildings.  The body of the deceased man was discovered in the garage.

The six wounded are men aged from 46 to 77 who sustained varied degrees of bodily injury during the incident. They were diagnosed with mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds and concussions.

Debris and flames in the village caused damage to houses and outbuildings.

Prosecutors launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of wartime laws and customs.

Previously: Russian troops killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 30 April.

