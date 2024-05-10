Russian forces attack Nikopol with 5 UAVs: businesses damaged, car ablaze – photo

Aftermath of Russian strikes on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops have launched drone strikes on the town of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), damaging the premises of two companies and a shop and setting a car on fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Russian forces were bombarding Nikopol with attack drones of various types in the evening and at night [9-10 May]. The enemy attacked the city with five UAVs.

Advertisement:

A car caught fire, which was extinguished by firefighters. The premises of two companies and a shop have been damaged."

Aftermath of Russian strikes on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The official released photos showing the aftermath of the attack and stressed that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Aftermath of Russian strikes on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine once again on the night of 9-10 May, launching 10 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed all aerial targets.

Support UP or become our patron!