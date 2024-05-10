Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit

Zelenskyy and the president of Argentina. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Javier Milei, President of Argentina, to join the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June.

Source: Zelenskyy on X

Quote: "As part of our regular dialogue, I spoke with the Argentinian President.

I appreciate Argentina's support for the Peace Formula. Because it is important that the voice of Latin America be heard at our Peace Summit in Switzerland, I invited President Milei to attend it."

Details: However, the Ukrainian president did not say whether the Argentine leader had accepted the invitation.

The presidents also discussed bilateral relations. Zelenskyy said Ukraine is interested in their development.

The Ukrainian president said that the country's delegation would visit Argentina in May: "I anticipate that this visit will result in tangible outcomes and benefits for both of our countries."

Previously: Earlier, Zelenskyy said that heads of state and government from all over the world were invited to the Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June. Russia was not invited to the event.

