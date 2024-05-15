All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces say Russian attempt to break through defences in Kharkiv Oblast stopped, situation somewhat stabilised

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 May 2024, 11:48
Ukrainian forces say Russian attempt to break through defences in Kharkiv Oblast stopped, situation somewhat stabilised
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Forces have stopped Russian attempts to break through the defences on the Kharkiv front. The situation has been somewhat stabilised, but fighting continues.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group (OSG), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Voloshyn: "At present, the situation in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSG remains tense, but the units of the Defence Forces are conducting active defensive battles. Attempts by Russian invaders to break through our defences have been stopped, and the situation has somewhat stabilised, particularly on the Kharkiv front.

Advertisement:

The operational situation on the Kharkiv front remains challenging, but it is changing dynamically. Fierce defensive battles are underway on a large part of our border line. There are settlements where Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and use them to advance further."

Details: The spokesman said 11 Russian attacks had been repelled in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, in particular in and around [the settlements of] Hlyboke-Lyptsi, Lukiantsi-Lyptsi, Borysivka-Neskuchne and the Russian town of Shebekino-Vovchansk, Ukraine.

"Fighting continues in and around Lukiantsi and Vovchansk. The invaders are trying to gain a certain tactical advantage there. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk. However, Ukrainian Armed Forces units are not letting Russian occupiers gain a foothold there," Voloshyn said.

The colonel added that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking, using artillery, with a large number of UAV units deployed in the area.

"Manoeuvres have been carried out, and units moved to more favourable positions in certain areas near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk in response to enemy fire and assault actions to preserve the lives and health of [Ukrainian] soldiers and to reduce and avoid losses. Fighting is currently underway there. The enemy is under our constant fire control," Voloshyn concluded.

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive operations on the Kharkiv front.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Russian forces have captured up to 10 villages in Kharkiv Oblast. The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Amid the Russian offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast, the United States announced an additional military aid package to Ukraine later this week.
  • UK Defence Intelligence believes it is unlikely that Russia has built up sufficient combat power to capture Kharkiv without bringing additional forces to the area.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
No evacuation from Kharkiv planned, residents from oblast being evacuated to city
Ukrainian defenders repel 18 attacks in Kharkiv front and withdraw from Lukiantsi and Vovchansk – General Staff
Russians use new tactic in Kharkiv Oblast – ISW
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: