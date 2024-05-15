Ukrainian forces say Russian attempt to break through defences in Kharkiv Oblast stopped, situation somewhat stabilised

Ukraine's Defence Forces have stopped Russian attempts to break through the defences on the Kharkiv front. The situation has been somewhat stabilised, but fighting continues.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group (OSG), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Voloshyn: "At present, the situation in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSG remains tense, but the units of the Defence Forces are conducting active defensive battles. Attempts by Russian invaders to break through our defences have been stopped, and the situation has somewhat stabilised, particularly on the Kharkiv front.

The operational situation on the Kharkiv front remains challenging, but it is changing dynamically. Fierce defensive battles are underway on a large part of our border line. There are settlements where Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and use them to advance further."

Details: The spokesman said 11 Russian attacks had been repelled in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, in particular in and around [the settlements of] Hlyboke-Lyptsi, Lukiantsi-Lyptsi, Borysivka-Neskuchne and the Russian town of Shebekino-Vovchansk, Ukraine.

"Fighting continues in and around Lukiantsi and Vovchansk. The invaders are trying to gain a certain tactical advantage there. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk. However, Ukrainian Armed Forces units are not letting Russian occupiers gain a foothold there," Voloshyn said.

The colonel added that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking, using artillery, with a large number of UAV units deployed in the area.

"Manoeuvres have been carried out, and units moved to more favourable positions in certain areas near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk in response to enemy fire and assault actions to preserve the lives and health of [Ukrainian] soldiers and to reduce and avoid losses. Fighting is currently underway there. The enemy is under our constant fire control," Voloshyn concluded.

Background:

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.

During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive operations on the Kharkiv front.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces have captured up to 10 villages in Kharkiv Oblast. The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.

Amid the Russian offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast, the United States announced an additional military aid package to Ukraine later this week.

UK Defence Intelligence believes it is unlikely that Russia has built up sufficient combat power to capture Kharkiv without bringing additional forces to the area.

