Putin on potential negotiations: Russia must figure out who it can trust

Vladimir Putin has commented on potential talks with Ukraine, claiming that "Russia must know for sure with whom it can deal and who it can trust".

Source: Putin, cited by Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Putin claimed that "Russia must understand with whom it can negotiate concerning Ukraine and who it can trust".

He added that "the situation is being analysed".

Putin also called "Istanbul agreements" the basis for a negotiation process. At the same time, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied rumours that Ukraine and Russia had almost reached an agreement to end hostilities in the spring of 2022 and that the process had failed to yield results allegedly because of Kyiv's refusal under the influence of London.

The Russian leader claimed that Russia was ready to participate in peaceful negotiations, but it was not invited to a conference in Switzerland.

He also said that Russia would not allow ultimatums to be presented to it. In particular, he commented on the desire to impose conditions on the aggressor regarding Ukraine with the words: "'Are you nuts or what'.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that partners are not pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, although "it’s in the air".

A summit organised by Ukraine on the war will take place in Switzerland in June. Russia has not been invited to the summit.

Volodymyr Zelenksyy stated that, following the summit, Ukraine would like to receive a joint communiqué. He stated that, if a significant number of countries attend the summit and a communiqué is issued, this will be a diplomatic advantage for Ukraine.

