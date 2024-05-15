Putin again claims his readiness for negotiations and complains about sanctions against Russia

Ahead of his visit to China, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has granted a written interview to the Chinese news agency Xinhua. In it, he reiterated his narratives regarding the war with Ukraine, once again demanded guarantees for the aggressor country Russia, and complained about the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Source: the text of the interview, as published on the Kremlin website

Quote from Putin: "We are seeking a comprehensive, sustainable and just resolution of this conflict through peaceful means. [We] are open to dialogue regarding Ukraine, but these negotiations must consider the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including our own interests. [This should be put] together with serious discussions about global stability, security guarantees for both opposing sides and, of course, for Russia. These guarantees must be reliable."

Details: Putin came up with a new problem in negotiations.

Quote: "The main problem is precisely the reliability of any guarantees because we are dealing with states whose ruling circles prefer a world order not based on international law, but on a 'rules-based order', which they constantly talk about but which no one has ever seen or agreed upon. Which, apparently, changes depending on the current political conjuncture and the interests of those who invent them."

Details: Putin reiterated that Russia is allegedly "ready for negotiations", has conducted them and even reached certain agreements in the spring of 2022 in Istanbul, Türkiye. Putin is attempting to convince the public that Russian soldiers were not driven out of Kyiv Oblast but allegedly withdrew following the agreements.

Such statements about the allegedly "failed peace agreement" have been repeatedly refuted by the Ukrainian side, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He said the parties' positions "were so far away, and Russian demands were so bizarre, that the prospect of a real solution was not even remotely in sight".

Putin also praised China's proposals for resolving the war but complained that they allegedly "do not find support either in Ukraine or its Western patrons".

"They are not ready for equal, honest and open dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests... Instead, Western elites persistently seek to 'punish' Russia, isolate and weaken it. They provide the Kyiv regime with money and weapons. They have imposed almost 16,000 unilateral illegitimate sanctions against our country. They threaten to divide our country into parts. They illegally try to appropriate our foreign assets. They turn a blind eye to the revival of Nazism and Ukraine's conduct of terrorist acts on our territory," Putin complained.

Why this is important: Russia invaded and occupied Ukrainian Crimea and parts of Donbas back in 2014. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, attacking peaceful settlements across the country with missiles and bombs overnight. In the first days, Russian propagandists notably spread statements about how "Russia will take Kyiv in three days". Russian soldiers advancing on Kyiv even had ceremonial dress uniforms with them to wear while marching through Khreshchatyk Street in those "three days".

However, Ukraine's Armed Forces managed to drive the Russians out of the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. They are continuing to hold back the Russians on other fronts.

Feeling that victory was unattainable, Russia began to spread the idea of "peaceful negotiations", by which it wanted to retain all the occupied territories. Meanwhile, the Russians are continuing to terrorise Ukraine, striking energy and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, often at night.

The Russian army is suffering significant losses despite a vast amount of weapons and equipment. And as of the beginning of May, after over 10 years of war and over two years of full-scale invasion, the Russians have not achieved even the slightest strategic victory, which is reaching the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Battles for every street and building are ongoing in the cities and villages in Ukraine's east. Russia is attempting to look for weapons and mercenaries in other countries.

Putin, in his speeches and statements, continues to distort reality, trying to portray Russia as a victim while seeking support from China and North Korea. In particular, he is purchasing missiles from North Korea, launching them on peaceful settlements in Ukraine.

Ukraine considers the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory, the restoration of the Ukrainian border as established in 1991, the release of all its prisoners of war, reparations payment and war criminals being held accountable as prerequisites for negotiations. All of this is outlined in Ukraine's Peace Formula.

