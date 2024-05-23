All Sections
Over 80% of EU residents agree to accept refugees from Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 23 May 2024, 14:44
Photo: Getty Images

In the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, 87% of EU residents support providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians impacted by the war, and 83% support admitting those fleeing the conflict to the EU, a Eurobarometer survey suggests.

Source: Eurobarometer survey, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 72% of EU citizens support sanctions against the Russian government, as well as Russian companies and individuals, while 70% support financial assistance to Ukraine.

Six out of ten support Ukraine's status as a candidate for EU membership, as well as the European Union financing the acquisition and delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.

Among recent crises, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had the greatest impact on how EU Europeans see their future (42%). This is followed by the pandemic and other health-related issues (34%), and the economic and financial crisis (23%).

The war in Ukraine is regarded as one of the two most pressing concerns confronting the EU, according to a list of 15.

Between 3 and 28 April, 26,399 people from 27 European Union nations were interviewed as part of a public opinion survey.

According to the same survey, the clear majority of EU people desire increased EU-wide defence cooperation.

Previously: The position of a commissioner for defence may be established by the next composition of the European Commission. This notion was backed by the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, who is running for a second term.

