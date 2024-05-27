Italian PM does not support NATO Secretary General's call for allowing Ukraine to hit Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spoken out against Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the lifting of the ban on Kyiv.

Details: Meloni was commenting on the statement by the NATO Secretary General that it was time for some allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

"I don’t understand why Stoltenberg would say such a thing. I advise greater caution," Meloni said.

At the same time, she noted that she "agrees that NATO must remain firm and show no signs of weakness."

Background: Earlier, Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League party, said he disagreed with the NATO Secretary General's position. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also expressed criticism.

Recently, the New York Times reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to ensure that Ukraine is allowed to strike Russian territory with US-supplied weapons. He wanted to convince President Joe Biden to lift the restrictions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an interview with Reuters that Ukraine is in talks with international partners about the possibility of striking targets in Russia with their weapons.

