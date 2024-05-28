All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia to allocate €20 million for drones for Ukraine

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 20:11
Latvia to allocate €20 million for drones for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Latvia will contribute €20 million in 2024 as part of the drone coalition to support Ukraine, with half of the amount going towards the acquisition of drones from Latvian businesses.

Source: LSM.lv

Details: It is highlighted that the allocated cash would be utilised for both drone purchases and infrastructure development, with at least €10 million coming from Latvian enterprises.

Advertisement:

Latvia's Minister of Defence, Andris Sprūds, stated that the government plans to invest at least 10 million euros in Latvian-made drones for Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Latvian Defence Ministry invests roughly €20 million in the development of drone capabilities to support its own army.

"Given the importance of drones in warfare and led by Ukraine's experience, we can announce the commencement of the Drone Capability Initiative this year. We can symbolically discuss assembling an army of drones," Sprūds said.

He also stated that seven businesses have already tested drones, and that negotiations for the procurement of drones are beginning in June.

"Our aspirations include up to 1000 drones that can be sent to support Ukraine," the minister said.

Background: 

Canada will begin transferring 450 SkyRanger multipurpose unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) to Ukraine this summer as part of the Drone Coalition, while Lithuania will invest €3 million in the development of FPV drone technology.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: