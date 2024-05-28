Latvia to allocate €20 million for drones for Ukraine

Latvia will contribute €20 million in 2024 as part of the drone coalition to support Ukraine, with half of the amount going towards the acquisition of drones from Latvian businesses.

Source: LSM.lv

Details: It is highlighted that the allocated cash would be utilised for both drone purchases and infrastructure development, with at least €10 million coming from Latvian enterprises.

Latvia's Minister of Defence, Andris Sprūds, stated that the government plans to invest at least 10 million euros in Latvian-made drones for Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Latvian Defence Ministry invests roughly €20 million in the development of drone capabilities to support its own army.

"Given the importance of drones in warfare and led by Ukraine's experience, we can announce the commencement of the Drone Capability Initiative this year. We can symbolically discuss assembling an army of drones," Sprūds said.

He also stated that seven businesses have already tested drones, and that negotiations for the procurement of drones are beginning in June.

"Our aspirations include up to 1000 drones that can be sent to support Ukraine," the minister said.

Background:

Canada will begin transferring 450 SkyRanger multipurpose unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) to Ukraine this summer as part of the Drone Coalition, while Lithuania will invest €3 million in the development of FPV drone technology.

