Ukraine's Air Force downs 13 out of 14 Russian attack drones overnight

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with 14 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 28-29 May, and Ukraine’s air defence managed to destroy 13 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, 13 Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the vicinity of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 07:00 on 29 May, air-raid warnings have been issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Poltava oblasts.

The Air Force reported a "high-speed target" flying through Sumy Oblast towards Chernihiv Oblast.

