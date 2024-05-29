All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force downs 13 out of 14 Russian attack drones overnight

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 May 2024, 07:21
Ukraine's Air Force downs 13 out of 14 Russian attack drones overnight
Mobile air defence fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with 14 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 28-29 May, and Ukraine’s air defence managed to destroy 13 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, 13 Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the vicinity of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 07:00 on 29 May, air-raid warnings have been issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Poltava oblasts.

The Air Force reported a "high-speed target" flying through Sumy Oblast towards Chernihiv Oblast. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Shahed drone
Russian plant in Tatarstan supposed to produce 6,000 Shahed attack drones per year, but is already ahead of schedule – WSJ
Ukraine's Air Force downs all 3 Russian attack drones overnight
Ukrainian defenders destroy 12 out of 14 missiles and 31 Shahed UAVs used by Russians to attack Ukraine overnight
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: