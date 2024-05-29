All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 May 2024, 12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
ASC-890 Airborne Surveillance and Control aircraft. Stock photo: flickr.com

The ASC 890 airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C), which Sweden is to provide to Ukraine as part of its security assistance package, will significantly enhance the capabilities of Ukraine's Air Force to engage in air combat with the Russians.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force Command in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Air Force noted that the presence of an AEW&C aircraft in the Ukrainian air fleet will significantly enhance the capabilities of radar detection of Russian air targets, early warning and coordination of air combat.

In short, it will allow for detecting targets that conventional aircraft cannot see.

Russia is reportedly in service with the A-50 AEW&C aircraft, but two such planes have been destroyed by Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Ukraine's Air Force explained that having received such an airborne radar from its Swedish partners, Ukraine will be able to more effectively monitor activity in Russian airspace and provide information to F-16 fighters that are to appear in Ukrainian skies to further enhance the capabilities of air warfare against the Russians.

