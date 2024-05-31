Five-storey residential building destroyed and 20 more damaged in Kharkiv – Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine

The Russians struck the city of Kharkiv around midnight on the night of 30-31 May, killing three people and wounding 23 others. This strike was carried out with S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, fired from the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. A total of five strikes were recorded in Kharkiv, all in the Novobavarskyi district of the city.

Source: Oleksandr Filchakov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, on Telegram

A damaged residential building in Kharkiv Photo: Suspilne news outlet

Details: One missile hit a five-storey residential building. The other missiles struck the area next to this building.

Advertisement:

A scene of the strike in Kharkiv Photo: Suspilne news outlet

In total, more than 20 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged and premises belonging to a private company were destroyed.

A scene of the strike in Kharkiv Photo: Suspilne news outlet

Three civilians were killed and 16 others, including two children, sustained injuries of varying severity.

A scene of the strike in Kharkiv Photo: Suspilne news outlet

Criminal cases were opened under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background: On the night of 30-31 May, the Russians hit a residential building in Kharkiv, killing three people and injuring 16 others, including a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. A fire broke out.

Support UP or become our patron!